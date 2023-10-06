36-year-old Beamsville man charged after information from U.S. Homeland Security

A 36-year-old Beamsville man has been arrested after detectives in the U.S. launched an investigation into child pornography.

Niagara Police received information yesterday from United States Homeland Security, and the Ohio Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Police say evidence was provided to them that showed a Niagara suspect was actively using the internet to exploite children in both the U.S. and Canada.

NRPS detectives immediately commenced an investigation to identify the suspect.

Early this morning, officers arrested 36-year-old Matthew Bruce Iverson of Beamsville. He is charged with Make Child Pornography (written), Possess Child Pornography, and Make Child Pornography Available.

Detectives have executed a search warrant at the suspect's home and seized several electronic devices that are believed to have been used.

This investigation is not related to yesterday's arrest of another Beamsville man on child pornography charges.