36-year-old man wanted for human trafficking in Niagara arrested

A man wanted for human trafficking in Niagara has been arrested.

Earlier today, 36-year-old Na’el Al Mahshi was arrested in Niagara Falls after police issued an arrest warrant on Friday.

He is charged with a number of offences including Trafficking Person Over 18, Advertising Another Person’s Sexual Services, Trafficking in Persons by Recruiting, Forcible Confinement, and Uttering Threats.

He is being held in custody and will attend a video bail hearing to the Robert S. K. Welch Courthouse in St. Catharines tomorrow.

Detectives would like to thank the public and media for their assistance in this investigation.

As a result of the ongoing investigation detectives have reason to believe there may be more human trafficking victims.

Anyone with information about this investigation are being asked to contact detectives at 905-688-4111, extension 1009544.