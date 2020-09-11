36 yr old arrested following domestic dispute in Grimsby which ended with a crash in Niagara Falls

A 36 year old man is facing charges following a situation which started with threats in Grimsby and ended with a car crash near Niagara Falls.

It all started yesterday afternoon at 3 o'clock when officers were called to a home on John Street in Grimsby, for a report of a domestic disturbance and threats complaint against a woman.

The suspect then left the home in a vehicle with his 5 yr old son following the incident.

Just before 4:30 p.m. police tracked down the suspect's vehicle and tried to pull it over near Lundy's Lane and Beachwood Road.

The suspect vehicle collided with an OPP cruiser, but the man was eventually arrested.

Officers located the boy in the suspect's car, he was not hurt.

A 36 year old man of no fixed address was arrested and charged with uttering threats (Spousal), take auto without consent, break and enter with intent, abduction in contravention to custody order, drive while prohibited, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, flight from police and utter threats.

The accused man is being held in custody pending a bail hearing, that is expected to take place today.

The identity of the accused man is not being released as it would lead to the identification of the victim and witnesses in this matter.

