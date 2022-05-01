36-yr-old man, believed to be in Niagara Falls, wanted for trafficking, forcible confinement

A 36-year-old Niagara Falls man is wanted for human trafficking.

The Niagara Regional Police Service Human Trafficking Unit launched an investigation into the alleged trafficking of an individual last month.

As a result, a suspect has been identified and police are seeking the public’s help finding 36-year-old Na’el Al Mahshi of Niagara Falls.

Police believe there are additional victims.

Al Mahshi is believed to be in the Niagara Falls area.

He is wanted for Withhold/Destroy Travel or Identify Documentation/Trafficking Person Over 18, Financial/Material Benefit/Trafficking Person Over 18, Advertising Another Person’s Sexual Services, Material Benefit from Sexual Services, Trafficking in Persons by Recruiting, Forcible Confinement, Uttering Threats and Procuring.

Anyone who may have information is encouraged to contact the lead investigator at 905-688-4111, option 3, badge #9544