36-yr-old man charged after truck slams into pool in Niagara-on-the-Lake

Police have arrested a 36-year-old man after a truck slammed into a swimming pool in Niagara-on-the-Lake.

The incident, which was seen by thousands after the homeowners shared video on social media, happened early in the morning last Wednesday on Concession 7 Road.

The driver of the 2011 GMC Sierra pickup truck fled the scene prior to police arrival.

Police arrested 36-year-old Grant Barlow, the owner of the truck today, and charged him with Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle, Public Mischief, and Fail to Remain.

The estimated damage of the truck is $15,000 and the estimated damage to the swimming pool is $100,000.