36-yr-old Niagara Falls man arrested in $30,000 drug bust

A 36-year-old Niagara Falls man has been arrested on a number of drug charges.

The NRP's Street Crime Unit started to investigate the sale of drugs across the city, and executed a search warrant at a home in the area of Barker and Drummond earlier this week.

Police say they found 606.3 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 178.5 grams of fentanyl, 285 fentanyl pills, and $4,970 in Canadian currency believed to be from the proceeds of crime.

The combined estimated street value of the seized drugs is $34,400.

36-year-old Reggie James Locke of Niagara Falls has been arrested and charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking methamphetamine, possession for the purpose of trafficking fentanyl, and possession of proceeds obtained by crime.

He was remanded into custody and will re-appear via video link from the Niagara Detention Centre on May 30th, 2022.