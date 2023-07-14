3600 people take part in St. Catharines telephone town hall on drugs, homelessness and mental health

St. Catharines' telephone town hall was a success last night according to the Mayor.

The city called 40,000 homes to take part in a discussion about homelessness, mental health and addictions issues in the city.

At one point 3600 people were on the line, and the majority stayed on the call for around 45 minutes.

Mayor Mat Siscoe tells CKTB that while that's about the same number of people who attend the town hall's on the budget, residents stayed on the line for a longer period of time.

He says that proves just how big the problem is.

Siscoe is asking residents who are concerned about people living on the streets to call 211 to provide location information.

The website, Savemylife.ca was also mentioned to help residents or loved ones dealing with drug addiction.