37 yr old man wanted by Niagara Police after reports of armed man in Thorold

Niagara Police are looking for a suspect who is considered armed and dangerous following reports of an armed man in Thorold.

On Monday afternoon officers were called to the area of Lampman Crescent and Keefer Road following the report of a man inside a residence who may have possession of a gun.

The Emergency Task Unit (ETU) with the Niagara Regional Police Service attended the area, but were unable to locate the suspect.

As a result of the investigation, detectives were able to identify the male suspect and a warrant has been put out for his arrest.

37 yr old James Mcgowan of Hannon, Ontario, is wanted for Fail to Comply with Release Order (3 counts).



McGowan is considered armed and dangerous. If observed, do not approach. Call 911 immediately.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Niagara Regional Police Service at 905-688-4111, ext.1009412.