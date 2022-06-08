37-yr-old Niagara man says he will invest in his children's future after winning $100,000

A 37-year-old Thorold man says he feels like he has won a million bucks after a lottery win.

Gerry Less won $105,404 by playing LOTTO MAX and winning the second prize in the April 29, 2022 draw.

"I was speechless," he shared while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up his winnings. "I honestly felt like a million bucks!" he smiled.

He plans to invest his win for his children's future.

The winning ticket was purchased at Mac's on Keefer Road in Thorold.