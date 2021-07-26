37 yr old Oshawa man turns himself in following deadly hit and run in Lincoln

A 37 yr old man from Oshawa has turned himself into police following a hit and run accident in Lincoln.

Brent Armitage of Oshawa has been charged with failing to stop causing death, after a cyclist was hit by a car while riding on the North Service Road Sunday morning.

The victim is a 51 yr old man from Grimsby. His name has not been released.

Police issued an appeal for help identifying the suspect, saying the driver knew he had hit the cyclist and his vehicle suffered damage.

Armitage is currently being held in custody pending a bail hearing tomorrow.

Niagara Regional Police Service are thanking the media and the public for their assistance.

