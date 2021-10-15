37 yr old St. Catharines dad plans on treating son's basketball team to a shopping spree

A 37 year old single dad in St. Catharines has an extra $2M in his bank account.

Christopher Winterbottom won the top prize in ONTARIO 49's October 6th, 2021 draw.

Winterbottom says he chose his own numbers which are a combination of significant dates and numbers.

“These are the numbers I won on and will continue to play.”

The service manager said he scanned his ticket using the OLG App and thought he won $2,000 at first.

“When I realized I won $2 million I was kind of taken aback! I’m pretty sure you could have seen my heart pounding out of my chest.”

He says telling his son about his win was the best moment.

“Seeing the look on his face is when it really felt real to me. I feel so fortunate. This is an incredible opportunity to share joy with the people I love the most.”

The first thing he wants to do is take his son’s basketball team to Footlocker to give all the children a shopping spree.

“I can’t wait to see the look on their faces!” he smiled. “This win gives me the opportunity to brighten people’s days with small acts of kindness.”

He said his main goal is to donate to the cancer centre in honour of his mother’s journey.

“I would love to have her name on a plaque so everyone can know how much of a warrior she is,” he concluded.

The winning ticket was purchased at Shell Food Mart on Schmon Parkway in Thorold.