37 yr old woman arrested after $50,000 stolen from St. Catharines medical office
A 37 year old St. Catharines woman is facing fraud charges.
In January of 2021, detectives from the Central Fraud Unit with the NRP, started investigating a theft that took place at a St. Catharines medical office.
Investigation revealed that between July of 2020 and January of 2021 a female employee had allegedly stolen in excess of $50,000.
The suspect is believed to have issued refunds to her personal credit card.
Erica Coughlin-Phillips was arrested and charged with theft over $5,000.
