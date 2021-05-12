37 yr old woman arrested after $50,000 stolen from St. Catharines medical office

A 37 year old St. Catharines woman is facing fraud charges.

In January of 2021, detectives from the Central Fraud Unit with the NRP, started investigating a theft that took place at a St. Catharines medical office.

Investigation revealed that between July of 2020 and January of 2021 a female employee had allegedly stolen in excess of $50,000.

The suspect is believed to have issued refunds to her personal credit card.

Erica Coughlin-Phillips was arrested and charged with theft over $5,000.