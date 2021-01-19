38 million tonnes of cargo moved through St. Lawrence Seaway last year
Despite the pandemic, nearly 38 million tonnes of cargo moved through the St. Lawrence Seaway last year.
Officials say the pandemic's impact differed by cargo type and limited the total cargo volumes for 2020, but they are still pleased with the overall results.
Shipments of iron ore, petroleum, and construction materials were significantly impacted by the pandemic.
St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corporation President and CEO Terence Bowles says they were able to handle numerous steel slab movements and a record grain crop.
The last commercial transit along the Welland Canal for the 2020 navigation season took place January 7th after a second year of a seasonal extension pilot project.
The extension allowed 20 commercial transits to be completed after the end of December.
