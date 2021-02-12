iHeartRadio
38 new cases of COVID and one new death in Niagara Friday

38 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Niagara today along with one new death.

The number of active cases has dipped below 500 to 490.

One new outbreak has been reported today.

17 people are being treated in hospital for the virus.

