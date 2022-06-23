38 year old from Welland wins $100,000

A 38 year old from Welland has won $100,000 by playing ENCORE.

Cody Ballard matched the last six of seven numbers in exact order in the December 25, 2021 LOTTO 6/49 draw.

The 38-year-old musician went to the store to check his tickets when he discovered his big win, "I checked the ticket three times because it was so unbelievable. I was shocked and excited! My girlfriend was trying to keep me calm."

He plans to share his win with his girlfriend and has his eyes on a new TV.