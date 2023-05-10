38-year-old man arrested after dangerous driving incident in Niagara last Thursday

A 38-year-old man wanted for a dangerous driving incident in Fort Erie has been arrested.

Police say they received help from Durham Police to make the arrest yesterday, after the man's wanted black 2018 Ford Mustang was discovered there.

The woman also wanted in the case was arrested.

Colin Todd of Port Perry has been arrested and charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, flight from a peace officer, and obstruct peace officer in the May 4th incident.

29-year-old Zeanka Havtur of no fixed address has been arrested and charged with break enter and commit, theft of motor vehicle, possession of stolen property over $5000, and three counts of fail to comply with release order.

Todd is back in Niagara for a bail hearing, while Havtur will remain in the custody of the Durham Regional Police.

Detectives are thanking community members who provided tips.

Officers were called to a plaza near Garrison Road and Kraft Road last Thursday after the stolen Mustang, which was linked to a wanted woman, was spotted.

Police blocked the car in, but it sped away by jumping a curb, driving onto the grass, then a sidewalk and onto the roadway.

The car sped away and police say out of a concern for public safety officers did not pursue it.