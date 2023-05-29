38-year-old man arrested after man stabbed in St. Catharines while sitting in his car

Niagara Police say a 38-year-old man has been arrested after a stabbing on Saturday night in St. Catharines.

Officers were called to a parking lot on Gale Cres. near Riordon St. just before 10 p.m. to find a 40-year-old man suffering from a stab wound to his hand.

He was taken to a local hospital for treatment, and continues to recover from his injuries at home.

Police say the suspect approached the victim, who was sitting in his car, and asked if he had change for a $20 bill.

Police say when the victim said he didn't, the suspect pulled out a knife and stabbed his hand.

The victim was able to leave the scene in his vehicle and call 911.

Police were able to find the suspect a short distance away.

The suspect and victim know each other.

38-year-old Kelvin Justin Bascus has been arrested and charged with assault with a weapon.

A bail hearing was held yesterday, and he was remanded into police custody.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the lead detective by dialing 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1009573.

Members of the public who wish to provide information anonymously can contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-8477. Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards to persons who contact the program with information that leads to an arrest.