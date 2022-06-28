38-year-old St. Catharines woman accused of sex trafficking a teen girl

A St. Catharines woman has been arrested for allegedly trafficking a teen girl.

The Niagara Regional Police's Human Trafficking Unit made the arrest today following an investigation involving the sex trafficking of a girl in her late teens.

The victim is now safe.

38-year-old Tasha Lynn Summers of St. Catharines is charged with Trafficking a Person Under 18, Material Benefit-Trafficking Person Under Eighteen Years, Material Benefit from Sexual Service Provided by Person Under 18, and Procuring Person Under 18 Years.

A bail hearing will be held later today.

Police are encouraging any other victims or anyone with information to contact the lead detective at 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1009544.