38 year old Wainfleet woman dies in crash on Forks Road

A 38 year old woman from Wainfleet has died after a crash on Forks Road.

Niagara Regional Police say the single vehicle crash happened just after 4 p.m. yesterday.

Officers say the vehicle was found resting on its roof in the ditch west of Morog Road.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two others in the vehicle were taken to an out of town hospital and are in stable condition.

The cause of the accident is under investigation and police are asking anyone that may have been in the area to check their dash camera footage for the silver 2008 Dodge Caliber.

Anyone with information can contact the lead detective at 905-688-4111, option 3, badge 1009367 with any relevant information.

