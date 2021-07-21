38 yr old man arrested after a series of crashes in Port Colborne last night

Police have arrested a 38 yr old man after a series of crashes in Port Colborne.

Officers responded to a crash in the area of Elm and Delhi Streets at 7 o'clock last night after a truck slammed into a parked vehicle, continued into a driveway slamming into another parked car, and then driving off and hitting another vehicle.

Police say the driver then exited his vehicle and fled on foot.

Officers on scene were able to locate the driver where he was placed under arrest.

38 yr old Kevin Sicard of Niagara-on-the-Lake was arrested and charged with fail to stop at scene of accident, careless driving, failure to stop at red light, and driving while under suspension.

Sicard is expected to appear in court on September 22nd, 2021.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Niagara Regional Police Service at 905-688-4111, ext. 1002200.