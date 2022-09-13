38-yr-old Milton man killed during shooting rampage being remembered

A Milton man who was one of two people killed during a shooting rampage yesterday is being remembered as someone who was always joyful.

38-year-old Shakeel Ashraf has been identified by Halton police as one of the victims in yesterday's attacks.

Ashraf, who was killed at his auto shop in Milton, is being remembered as a caring person who did a lot for the community and would help fix people's cars even if they couldn't pay for the service.

The suspect in yesterday's shootings had killed a police officer before shooting Ashraf -- the suspect died after being involved in a shooting with police in Hamilton later in the day.

A GoFundMe account has been started. You can find it here.