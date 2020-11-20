38 yr old retail worker in St. Catharines wins $250,000
A St. Catharines woman has won $250,000 in an Instant Turbo game.
Tammy Pidgeon and her husband were sitting on the porch drinking coffee and playing their INSTANT games when she discovered she was a big winner.
She checked the ticket using the OLG Lottery App.
"It was awesome, my husband ran to tell the kids right away!"
The 38-year-old retail worker plans to pay some bills and purchase a house with her win.
"This gives us a chance to do so much that we've been working towards," she smiled.
The winning ticket was purchased at 7-Eleven on Hartzel Road in St. Catharines
