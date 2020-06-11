38 yr old St. Catharines man charged with possession of child pornography

A 38-year-old St. Catharines Man has been arrested on child pornography charges.

In April of 2020, members of the Niagara Regional Police Service's Internet Child Exploitation (I.C.E.) Unit commenced an investigation into the sexual exploitation of children.

The investigation led them to a St. Catharines resident.

Members of the Niagara Regional Police Service's Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit, Cyber Crimes Unit, and the Technological Crimes Unit began a joint investigation into the matter.

As a result of the investigation, on June 11th, 2020, 38 year old, Christopher Peach of St. Catharines, was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of child pornography, and one count of accessing child pornography.

He will appear for a bail hearing today.