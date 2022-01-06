387 new COVID cases, 110 in hospital and 16 being treated in ICU in Niagara

Niagara is reporting 387 new cases of COVID-19 today, however officials say the true number of infections is much higher given limits on testing.

No new deaths were reported today, leaving the death toll at 447.

The number of active cases is approaching 5000, now sitting at 4889.

110 people are being treated in hospital in Niagara for the virus, including 16 in the ICU.

There are currently no children being treated locally, however 10 patients are between the ages of 16-40.

Niagara Health will close its Urgent Care Centre in Fort Erie tonight at 11 o'clock to make more staff available to work at other emergency departments.

Hundreds of hospital employees are sick with the virus, or are in isolation.

6555 doses of a COVID vaccine were administered in Niagara yesterday.