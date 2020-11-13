38th Annual WFOL kicks off tomorrow

The 38th annual Winter Festival of Lights kicks off this weekend in Niagara Falls.

Niagara Falls Tourism President and CEO Janice Thomson telling CKTB there will be larger than life animal exhibits this year, a gingerbread house and a fairy tale castle.

She says there's something for everyone at this years event that will see more than 3 million lights in action.

Niagara Falls Mayor Jim Diodati says the WFOL is a covid friendly event for families.

"It's one of the safe things you can do during COVID as you travel down in your car with your own bubble you can walk through it cause outside is safer than inside"

The festival will run daily beginning Saturday from 5pm to midnight until January 10th.