39 people will be vested with the Order of Canada today

Thirty-nine people will be honoured this morning by the Governor General with the Order of Canada.

Among the class of 2019, actor William Shatner who is being given the civilian honour for his 60 year career in theatre, tv and film.

Writer Ann-Marie MacDonald will be honoured for her art and advocacy work for women and the LGBTQ community.

Lawyer James Lockyer gets the nod for his work helping people wrongly convicted of crims

Actor Donald Sutherland, filmmaker Alanis Obomsawin and mathematician Robert Langlands will be made a companions of the order, the most prestigous of its three levels.

Payette will preside over the ceremony at Rideau Hall in Ottawa.