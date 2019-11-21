39 people will be vested with the Order of Canada today
Thirty-nine people will be honoured this morning by the Governor General with the Order of Canada.
Among the class of 2019, actor William Shatner who is being given the civilian honour for his 60 year career in theatre, tv and film.
Writer Ann-Marie MacDonald will be honoured for her art and advocacy work for women and the LGBTQ community.
Lawyer James Lockyer gets the nod for his work helping people wrongly convicted of crims
Actor Donald Sutherland, filmmaker Alanis Obomsawin and mathematician Robert Langlands will be made a companions of the order, the most prestigous of its three levels.
Payette will preside over the ceremony at Rideau Hall in Ottawa.
5:30 Roundtable with Cindy Goldrick and Carlos Garcia
Matt and the panel talk about the stories of the day.
Graffiti vandals have struck again in downtown St. Catharines
They've tagged glass window panes, brick, stucco, concrete walls, cars and even trees. Matt talks to Tisha Polocko, Downtown BIA.
New CSA Research Finds Canadian Employers Can Do More to Address Workplace Fatigue
With unprecedented levels of workplace fatigue attributed to modern day work, a national standard could help address the issue and improve workplaces in Canada. Matt talks to Doug Morton, Director of Government Relations for CSA Group.