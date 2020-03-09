39 yr old Brantford man, 25 yr old Hamilton woman killed in Sunday morning shooting
Hamilton Police have released the names of two people killed over the weekend in a shooting.
Investigators say 39-year-old Jahmal Thomas of Brantford, Ont., and 25-year-old Rhonda Homsombath of Hamilton died shortly after the shooting early Sunday morning at Sam's Urban Lounge.
Autopsies are being conducted today.
They say a 38-year-old man and a 29-year-old man who were also shot in the incident are recovering in hospital.
Police say dozens of people were inside the bar when gunfire rang out at about 5 a.m.
No motive has been established so far but police say the group was there after attending a memorial service for a murder victim, Carel Douse, who was stabbed to death on May 18, 2019.
The suspected gunman is described as a thin, dark-skinned man in his 30s, about five feet 10 inches tall.
