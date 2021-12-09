39 yr old man accused of killing St. Catharines woman in court today
The man accused of killing a 32 year old St. Catharines woman will appear in court today.
39 yr old Derek Lee Matthew Favell will appear in Kamloops court following his arrest earlier this week in the murder of Ashley Simpson.
Favell was the boyfriend of Simpson, and they were both living and working in Salmon Arm, B.C.
Simpson disappeared in April of 2016.
After five long years of unanswered questions, RCMP announced that Favell had been arrested in Kelowna and charged with second degree murder earlier this week.
Police officials say a tip from the public led to Simpson's remains being found on November 26th in the woods outside Salmon Arm.
