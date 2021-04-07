39 yr old man arrested after car windows smashed in St. Catharines overnight

A 39 yr old man has been arrested after a number of parked cars had their windows smashed in St. Catharines.

It happened yesterday morning just before 2 when officers were called to a parking lot in the area of Grantham Avenue and Facer Street to reports of a man breaking into cars.

The initial investigation by officers determined that at least eight vehicles in the parking lot and on Winnifred Avenue had smashed windows and the interiors were ransacked.

Officers arrested a suspect in the area.

Police say the suspect was in possession of a hammer, screwdriver and stolen property.

39 yr old Timothy Douglas Ferguson of St. Catharines has been arrested and charged with 8 counts of mischief under $5000, 8 counts of theft under $5000, trespass at night, possession of break and enter tools, obstruct a peace officer, and failure to comply with a Probation Order.

After the bail hearing he was held in custody with a future court date.

Damages to the involved vehicles is estimated to be in excess of $5000.