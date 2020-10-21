39 yr old man arrested following fight with baseball bat in Port Colborne
A 39 year old man has been arrested after a robbery in Port Colborne.
Just before 7 o'clock this morning, officers were called to the area of West Street and Clarence Street for a robbery.
Police were told two men were at a home when one hit the other with a baseball ball and robbed the victim.
The suspect then barricaded himself in the residence and refused to exit.
As a result, detectives were granted a search warrant.
Officers entered the home just after noon and arrested a man.
The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
39 year old William Cripps of Port Colborne was arrested and charged with robbery and failing to comply with probation order.
Cripps was held in custody, pending a bail hearing that is expected to take place on October 22nd, 2020, at the Robert S.K. Welch Courthouse, located a 59 Church Street, in the City of St. Catharines.
