39 yr old Welland man killed in crash

Police are releasing more details about a deadly crash in Welland Monday morning which claimed the life of a 39 year old local man.

The man's identity is not being released out of respect for his family.

Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Webber Road Monday morning at 7am.

One car left the roadway, flipped onto its roof and burst into flames.

A man was pronounced dead on the scene and another driver was arrested.

30 yr old Stephen Bangsund-Salter of Welland is charged with dangerous operation causing death.

Businesses, homes, and drivers, who were near the crash site are asked to review their October 26, 2020 security camera footage between 6:50AM and 7:10 for anything of a suspicious nature.