3947 COVID-19 cases and 24 deaths reported in Ontario Sunday
Ontario is reporting under 4000 new COVID-19 infections for the third time in a week.
3,947 new cases were reported Sunday, which is down from 4,094 on Saturday and 4505 on Friday.
The rolling seven-day average is now 4,017, down from 4,341 one week ago.
24 virus-related deaths were confirmed over the past day.
There are currently 851 COVID-19 patients in Ontario ICUs, up from 741 last Sunday.
Niagara's numbers will be released at noon.