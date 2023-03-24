$4.4 million grant awarded to St. Catharines for Sunset Beach improvements
Sunset Beach in St. Catharines is set for a major renovation.
The renovation project at the beach has been awarded a $4.4-million grant from the province.
The money comes from the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP) and will help fund two phases of improvements.
The first phase includes the parking lot, boat ramp and existing park amenities, as well as shoreline protection efforts.
Phase two will see improvements to amenities such as trails and picnic tables and a complete replacement of the playground structure.
Mayor Mat Siscoe says, “Improvements to the overall accessibility of the site mean that more members of the community will be able to enjoy one of the gems in our City’s north end. Kudos to city staff, ward councillors and residents for creating a vision that I know our community will be proud of.”
Renovations are expected to begin on Oct. 1, 2023.
