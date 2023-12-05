4 men arrested after 39-year-old man suffers serious injuries in Niagara Falls stabbbing

Four arrests have been made after a man suffered serious injuries in a stabbing in Niagara Falls.

It happened in the early morning hours of September 23rd near Fallsview Boulevard and Murray Street.

Police say they were able to identify and arrest four suspects in the case.

20-year-old Brahmjit S. Kaloya of Bolton, 20-year-old Amrit S. Chhokar of Caledon, and 20-year-old Bikram Gosal of Brampton are charged with assault causing bodily harm.

19-year-old Manraj Singh of Brampton is charged with aggravated assault.

All four were scheduled to appear in court today for a bail hearing.