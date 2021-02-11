4 new COVID deaths, and 21 cases reported in Niagara
Four new COVID-19 related deaths have been announced in Niagara today along with 21 new cases.
Niagara Public Health reporting just over 500 active cases across the region.
Two new outbreaks were declared today, with a total of 41 across the region.
24 people are being treated in hospital in Niagara for the virus.
