4 Ottawa men arrested in Niagara for allegedly trying to fill fake prescription for a COVID patient

Four men from Ottawa have been arrested in Niagara for trying to get a fake prescription filled for a person isolated due to COVID.

Yesterday, police were called to a Niagara Falls' pharmacy in the Valley Way and Stanley Ave. area after a fraudulent prescription for liquid Hydrocodone was given to the pharmacist.

Police were called, and arrested all four men.

22 year old William Sprague, 22 year old Zakariah Mohamud, 23 year old Ahmed Sahil Waziry, and 23 year old Hassan Mairane - all from Ottawa - are facing charges.

All four will appear for a bail hearing today in St. Catharines.

The black Honda car, they were travelling in, has been seized as part of the investigation.

Police believe that there will be similar incidents with the same men and vehicle across Ontario.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or similar incidents are requested to contact detective Josh Harris at 9667@niagarapolice.ca or 905-688-4111, extension 1029667.

