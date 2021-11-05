4 yr old Grimsby boy with rare genetic disease hosting 'Run with Coops' Sunday

A four year old boy from Grimsby will be holding his 'Run with Coops' 1k walk this weekend.

This Sunday, the Cooper Robertson Foundation will be hosting the second annual 'Run with Coops' in support of the Toronto SickKids Tuberous Sclerosis Complex (TSC) Clinic.

Last year, the Foundation raised over $38,000.

This year, they are hoping to raise at least one dollar more.

Cooper's Crew is currently made up of over 100 adult runners and over 100 kids who will join Cooper either virtually or in person to complete distances from a Kid's 1km fun-run to a 42km marathon.

Donations are currently sitting at just over $35,000.

Cooper has been diagnosed with a rare genetic disease that causes benign tumours to grow in vital organs of the body, with no known cure yet.

Like many rare diseases, the TSC Clinic is underfunded and relies on donor dollars to serve its patients. In just two years, the Foundation has donated over $94,000 to the TSC Clinic, making a direct impact within the Clinic such as a new Patient Navigator hire.

Family and friends will meet at 10 a.m this Sunday at Grimsby Secondary School for the event.

