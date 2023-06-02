$40,000 worth of sports cards and coins stolen from Lincoln home
Niagara Police are searching for a suspect after more than $40,000 in cash and collectables were stolen in Lincoln.
Police say sometime between May 10 and May 21 a suspect broke into a home through a basement window.
They then stole a Sentry safe and decorative box that was full of collectable coins and sports cards.
Here is a list of some of the sports cards stolen.
Shaquille O'Neal NBA Hoops Card 1992-1993 "Magic's all-rookie team card"
Jaromir Jagr OPC Premiere Card 1990-1991 #50
Wayne Gretzky OPC Premiere Card 1979
Patrick Mahomes 2017 Panini Card 2017
Jack Hughes Young Guns 2019
Alex Ovechkin #443 2005
Sydney Crosby #201 Young Guns 2005
Patrick Roy OPC 1986-1987 #53 Hillcrest
Mario Lemieux Hillcrest 1985-1986
Connor McDavid 2015 Young Guns #201
Leon Draisaitl Young Guns 2014 #223
Jason Robertson Upper Deck 2020-2021 #235
Austin Matthews Young Guns 2016 #201
Mitch Marner 2016 Young Guns #468
David Pastrnak 2014-2015 Young Guns
Joe Montana Topps 1981 #216
Tom Brady Rookie Card 2000 Bowman #236
1964 Topps Colour Full Set
1964 Diary Series Full Set colour
Here is the stolen collectable coins and cash
Canadian Silver Dollars complete set from 1950-1967 with 4 Different 1967 dollars (21 total coins)
8 Random Canadian Silver Dollars from 1950-1967
Canadian Silver Dollar Maple leaf reverse 1948
Canadian Silver Dollar Totem Pole 1958
Canadian Silver Cameo 1958
Canadian Quarters mixed 1950-1967 - 209 of these quarters
Canadian $.50 coins 1950-1967 Complete series some doubles - 32 coins in total
2.3 ounces of broken gold from broken necklaces, bracelets and rings
Canadian $1 Bill 1954 "Devil Faces" - 3 of these
Canadian $5 Bill 1954 - 3 of these
Canadian $10 Bill 1954 - 2 of these
Canadian $50 Bill 1954 - 2 of these
Canadian $100 Bill 1954 - 1 of these
American Silver Dollar 1987 - 2 of these
American "Morgan" Silver Dollars - 2 of these
American Silver Dollar 1999 - 1 of these
Police are asking retail and private collectors to report any recent suspicious attempted sales,
Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact the investigating officer by calling 905-688-4111, option 3, 1009588.
