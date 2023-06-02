$40,000 worth of sports cards and coins stolen from Lincoln home

Niagara Police are searching for a suspect after more than $40,000 in cash and collectables were stolen in Lincoln.

Police say sometime between May 10 and May 21 a suspect broke into a home through a basement window.

They then stole a Sentry safe and decorative box that was full of collectable coins and sports cards.

Here is a list of some of the sports cards stolen.

Shaquille O'Neal NBA Hoops Card 1992-1993 "Magic's all-rookie team card"

Jaromir Jagr OPC Premiere Card 1990-1991 #50

Wayne Gretzky OPC Premiere Card 1979

Patrick Mahomes 2017 Panini Card 2017

Jack Hughes Young Guns 2019

Alex Ovechkin #443 2005

Sydney Crosby #201 Young Guns 2005

Patrick Roy OPC 1986-1987 #53 Hillcrest

Mario Lemieux Hillcrest 1985-1986

Connor McDavid 2015 Young Guns #201

Leon Draisaitl Young Guns 2014 #223

Jason Robertson Upper Deck 2020-2021 #235

Austin Matthews Young Guns 2016 #201

Mitch Marner 2016 Young Guns #468

David Pastrnak 2014-2015 Young Guns

Joe Montana Topps 1981 #216

Tom Brady Rookie Card 2000 Bowman #236

1964 Topps Colour Full Set

1964 Diary Series Full Set colour

Here is the stolen collectable coins and cash

Canadian Silver Dollars complete set from 1950-1967 with 4 Different 1967 dollars (21 total coins)

8 Random Canadian Silver Dollars from 1950-1967

Canadian Silver Dollar Maple leaf reverse 1948

Canadian Silver Dollar Totem Pole 1958

Canadian Silver Cameo 1958

Canadian Quarters mixed 1950-1967 - 209 of these quarters

Canadian $.50 coins 1950-1967 Complete series some doubles - 32 coins in total

2.3 ounces of broken gold from broken necklaces, bracelets and rings

Canadian $1 Bill 1954 "Devil Faces" - 3 of these

Canadian $5 Bill 1954 - 3 of these

Canadian $10 Bill 1954 - 2 of these

Canadian $50 Bill 1954 - 2 of these

Canadian $100 Bill 1954 - 1 of these

American Silver Dollar 1987 - 2 of these

American "Morgan" Silver Dollars - 2 of these

American Silver Dollar 1999 - 1 of these

Police are asking retail and private collectors to report any recent suspicious attempted sales,

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact the investigating officer by calling 905-688-4111, option 3, 1009588.