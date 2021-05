40 new COVID-19 infections have been reported in Niagara today.

That's highest number of cases reported in the last four days.

There are 882 active cases in the region currently.

19 people are being cared for in Niagara's ICUs out of the 38 patients in total hospitalized.

51.5 % of Niagara residents have received one dose of a vaccine, while 3.9 % have received both doses.