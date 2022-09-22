40 year old arrested after St. Catharines robbery

Niagara Police have made an arrest in connection to a robbery in St. Catharines.

40 year old Nicholas Selvig is facing charges after a robbery at the Esso Gas Station on St. Paul Street West back on September 12th.

Selvig has been charged with disguise with intent and robbery with a firearm.

Police are thanking the public for their assistance with this investigation.

Anyone who may have information about this investigation is asked to contact detectives by calling 905-688-4111, extension 1009482.

