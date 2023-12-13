40-year-old Port Colborne woman wins $100,000

A Port Colborne woman has won $100,000 in the lottery.

Melissa Nardelli won the prize with the game, Instant Moo La La.

"I've been a regular lottery player for the past 10 years," shared Melissa while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up her windfall. "This is my first big win!"

The 40-year-old says she played her ticket while at home and when she discovered her big win, her jaw dropped. "I was so shocked – I cried. My boyfriend looked at me and said, 'What? Did you win $200?' I showed him the ticket and he was just a surprised as I was!"

She says all her friends are very happy for her. "I feel good. This is a huge opportunity for me to get ahead," she smiled.

She plans to use her win as an opportunity for a fresh start and purchase a new home furnished the way she wants.

The winning ticket was purchased at Shell Gas Station on Main Street in Port Colborne.