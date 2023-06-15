40-year-old woman dies after being shot in St. Catharines

Niagara Police say a 40-year-old woman who was shot in St. Catharines last Saturday has died.

It was Saturday night when officers were called to find two people suffering from gunshot wounds in the area of St. Paul Street West and Louth.

A 56-year-old man was pronounced dead on the scene.

The suspect, 46 year old Donovan Williams of Brampton is now facing the following charges including two counts of First Degree Murder, and Fail to comply with undertaking.

Donovan remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in court tomorrow on the new charge.

The victims names are not being released at the request of the families.

Police believe it was a targeted incident.