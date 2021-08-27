40 yr old arrested after teen allegedly sexually assaulted in Welland, NRP seek couple who helped

A 40 year-old man has been arrested after a girl was allegedly sexually assaulted on Merritt Island in Welland.

Police were called to the hospital yesterday afternoon at 1:30 after a teen girl under the age of 18 reported that she was sexually assaulted by a man she had just met an hour before.

The sexual assault unit was called in and went to the scene in a wooded area to process evidence when they spotted a suspect matching the description the teen gave them.

After investigating, the man was arrested.

40 year old Aaron Jacob Davis of no fixed address has been arrested and charged with sexual assault.

Police are looking for a man and woman who had been walking the Merritt Island Trails when the girl asked them for help following the alleged assault.

The couple drove the teen to hospital, and police would like to talk to them.

Anyone who may have information about this incident is being asked to call 905-688-4111, extension 1009359.