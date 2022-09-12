40-yr-old Brampton man charged for trafficking women in Niagara

An investigation into the trafficking of women in Niagara, has led to the arrest of a 40-year-old Brampton man.

The Niagara Regional Police Service Human Trafficking Unit assisted by Halton Police launched an investigation into the trafficking of a women throughout Niagara and Halton Regions earlier this month.

As a result of the investigation, Patrick Boyd Park of Brampton was arrested by Halton officers in Burlington on Saturday.

Park has been sent back to Niagara to face charges of trafficking in persons by exercising control, procuring, advertising another person’s sexual services, extortion, utter threats, and forcible confinement.

Detectives believe there could be more victims.

Police say Park was involved in the adult entertainment industry known as “Luca” or “Lukas”.

Detectives also believe members of the public could have more information regarding this investigation.

Anyone who may have who may have more information is asked to contact detectives by calling 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1009543.

Members of the public who wish to provide information anonymously can contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-8477.