400 drivers stopped during NRP RIDE checks in Beamsville and Welland

Over 400 drivers were stopped as Niagara Regional Police officers conducted RIDE checks in Beamsville and Welland.

Officers were out from 7:30 p.m. Saturday until the early hours of Sunday morning.

During that time, 19 roadside tests were conducted, one person's licence was suspended for three days, and one unfit vehicle was removed from the road.

Officers handed out 6 other provincial notices.

