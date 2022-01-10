400 new COVID cases, one death, and 59 outbreaks in Niagara

Niagara is reporting 406 new COVID-19 infections today and one additional death.

There are now 5624 active cases of the virus in Niagara, and 448 deaths reported.

A reminder that the true number of cases is much higher as PCR testing is limited in Ontario to a small group of people.

Three new outbreaks were identified today, bringing the total to 59 being tracked by public health.

4787 doses of a COVID vaccine were administered yesterday in the region.

101 people with COVID-19 are being treated in Niagara's hospitals, including 19 in the ICU.

62 of the patients are being treated primarily for the virus while 39 are in hospital being treated for other conditions - but have now tested positive for the virus.