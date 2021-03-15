4000 Niagara seniors book vaccine with Ont. portal, 45,000 across the province booked as of 12 p.m.

Almost 4000 Niagara seniors were able to book their COVID-19 vaccine appointment today.

3600 residents aged 80+ were able to go online, or call, and book their appointments on Ontario's portal.

The portal has been open since 8 a.m.

Appointments can be scheduled over the phone (1-888-999-6488) or through the provincial government's website - ontario.ca/bookvaccine.

Anyone booking an appointment will be asked for information off their green Ontario Health Card, birth date, and postal code and email address or phone number.

There are about 20,000 seniors in Niagara over the age of 80 who still need to receive their shot.

Premier Doug Ford says 45,000 people booked an appointment as of noon -- and the phone system is handing 375 people a minute.

Some experienced difficulties booking an appointment. Here are some of the comments we received from residents on the booking process this morning.

"After all that waiting and entering my dad’s information, I got ‘form tampered with’, and I checked twitter and it looks like I’m not the only one. Trying again. And I’m on the phone just in case that warning comes up again. "

"My grandma tried to book hers online but as soon as it got to her birthday it wouldn’t accept it - almost as if the age was too old for the system. One of my dads clients had the same issue, both of them in their 90s."

Niagara Public Health has issued this advice: