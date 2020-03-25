406 closures starting Sunday for work on Burgoyne Bridge in St. Catharines

More work is being completed on safety measures on the Burgoyne Bridge in St. Catharines and that may impact your drive.

Highway 406 will be temporarily closed nightly from 9:00pm to 5:00am to through traffic between Regional Road 77 (Fourth Avenue) and Regional Road 91 (Westchester Crescent) starting Sunday March 29th through Thursday April 2nd.

The work is weather permitting.

The highway 406 closure is necessary for the installation of the Means Protection mounting hardware on Burgoyne Bridge.

A single lane of traffic will be maintained on Burgoyne Bridge during the installation.