406 has fully reopened in St. Catharines following acid spill

The 406 has fully reopened in St. Catharines after an acid spill on Wednesday afternoon.

A tractor trailer hauling 9,000 kilograms of hydrochloric acid started to 'fall apart' on the highway in the northbound lanes.

The driver pulled over right away, however acid started to leak onto the roadway.

Acid was also been found in the ditch area.

The 406 was closed between Glendale and Westchester for all day Wednesday, and while the southbound lanes reopened early yesterday, the northbound lanes remained closed as officials worked to clean up the acid and repair the asphalt.

The northbound lanes finally reopened last night at 10 p.m.