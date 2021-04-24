4094 cases of COVID-19 reported in Ontario Saturday

Ontario is reporting 4094 new cases of COVID-19 today along with 24 new virus-related deaths.

Today's figures mark a drop from the 4505 reported the day before, but an uptick from the 3682 new cases on Thursday.

The province's death toll from COVID-19 now stands at 7887.

The number of people hospitalized because of the virus sits at 2277, down 10 from yesterday.

Figures show 833 of those patients are in intensive care, with 600 on ventilators. the latest figures come as Ontario's COVID-19 science table encourages the province to devote half its vaccine supply to virus hot spot neighbourhoods rather than distributing them solely based on factors like age and health condition.

The group says the current strategy is leaving some of those most at risk from the virus least likely to get a shot.